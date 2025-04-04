Fantasy Hockey
Gabriel Landeskog Injury: Set to join practice Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Landeskog (knee) will practice with AHL Colorado this weekend before joining the Avalanche's practice Monday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Landeskog is not expected to play during the regular season, but this is a clear uptick in activity after he's been skating off and on during March. The 32-year-old is attempting to return from a nearly three-year absence. It's unclear when exactly he'll be cleared for games, and he may not be very effective if he ends up jumping back in during the postseason.

