Gabriel Landeskog News: Adds insurance tally
Landeskog scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.
Landeskog has gotten on the scoresheet in four of five games since the Olympics, earning two goals and four assists. The 33-year-old winger tallied an insurance goal in the third period of this contest. He's up to nine goals, 28 points, 102 shots on net, 64 hits, 35 PIM and a plus-25 rating over 46 appearances. Landeskog is currently on the top line, so he's definitely worth rostering in nearly all fantasy formats.
