Gabriel Landeskog News: Back in action for Game 1

Landeskog (rest) will play in Sunday's home clash against the Kings, per Evan Rawal.

After getting a day off for Thursday's season finale, Landeskog is set to return for Game 1 of Colorado's opening-round playoff series. Overall, the 33-year-old winger posted 14 goals, 35 points, 132 shots on net, 86 hits and 32 blocked shots across 60 regular-season games this season. The Avalanche's captain participated in Saturday's morning skate on the team's third line, where he'll likely play during his return to the NHL postseason after a four-year absence.