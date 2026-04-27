Gabriel Landeskog News: Contributes pair of helpers
Landeskog notched two assists, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Kings in Game 4.
Landeskog has four points over the last three games. He's added eight shots on net, 14 hits, four blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-4 rating over four playoff contests. The 33-year-old winger was officially on the third line Sunday, but he could be shuffled up to the top six if the Avalanche run into any injury troubles or other adversity in the later rounds of the postseason.
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