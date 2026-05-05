Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Earns two power-play points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2026

Landeskog scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild in Game 2.

Landeskog extended his point streak to five games with this effort. He's up to three goals, four helpers, 10 shots on net, 21 hits, six blocked shots and a plus-4 rating across six playoff contests. Landeskog has moved around the lineup a bit but saw a postseason-best 19:54 of ice time Tuesday. He should be good for middle-six minutes at a minimum.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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