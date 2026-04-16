Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Getting Thursday's game off

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 16, 2026 at 6:57pm

Landeskog (rest) isn't in the lineup for Colorado's season finale against Seattle on Thursday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Landeskog will almost certainly be back in the lineup for Game 1 of Colorado's first-round series. He'll finish the regular season with 14 goals, 35 points, 47 PIM and 86 hits across 60 appearances in 2025-26. That's a far cry from his roughly point-per-game output across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 regular seasons, but it's impressive that Landeskog has done as well as he has after missing nearly three years due to multiple knee surgeries.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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