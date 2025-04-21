Gabriel Landeskog News: Late scratch Monday

Landeskog is not suiting up against the Stars in Game 2 despite being activated off injured reserve Monday.

Landeskog took the ice for pregame warmups, but that appears to have been gamesmanship from head coach Jared Bednar. Avalanche freelance writer Adrian Dater reported Wednesday that Colorado would possibly wait until Game 3 to put Landeskog in the lineup, which would be his first appearance since Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final during the 2021-22 season.