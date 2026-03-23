Gabriel Landeskog News: Nets goal in return

Landeskog scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Sunday's 3-2 overtime win over the Capitals.

Landeskog missed the previous seven contests due to a lower-body injury. He's taken more than his share of knocks in his comeback campaign, but he's still produced 10 goals, 30 points, 106 shots on net, 69 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-27 rating over 48 appearances. Landeskog would appear to be a top candidate to be rested if the Avalanche are able to secure the Presidents' Trophy early, but he's likely to be productive when in the lineup.