Gabriel Landeskog News: Opens scoring in Game 3 loss

Landeskog scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals.

Landeskog tallied just 3:21 into the game, the first of three goals for the Avalanche in the first period. The 33-year-old has two of his team's six goals in this round so far. He's up to a total of five goals, 10 points, 35 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-3 rating through 12 playoff outings.