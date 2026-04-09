Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Opens scoring on power play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Landeskog socred a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Landeskog had gone three games without a point prior to Thursday. This was his first power-play contribution since March 2, when he had a helper with the man advantage versus the Kings. The 33-year-old is up to 13 goals, 34 points (five on the power play), 123 shots on net, 81 hits, 31 blocked shots, 45 PIM and a plus-27 rating through 57 appearances. The Avalanche secured the Presidents' Trophy with Thursday's win, and it's possible Landeskog will be rested if he needs it at some point during the team's last four regular-season contests.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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