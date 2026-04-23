Gabriel Landeskog News: Opens scoring Thursday

Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Landeskog has scored in consecutive contests, with his tally Thursday opening the scoring. The 33-year-old winger has played in a middle-six role so far, adding seven shots on net, 13 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Landeskog playing well gives the Avalanche the ability to distribute the scoring talent over three lines, making the team deep and dangerous for opponents.