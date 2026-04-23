Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Opens scoring Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Landeskog scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 3.

Landeskog has scored in consecutive contests, with his tally Thursday opening the scoring. The 33-year-old winger has played in a middle-six role so far, adding seven shots on net, 13 hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating over three playoff outings. Landeskog playing well gives the Avalanche the ability to distribute the scoring talent over three lines, making the team deep and dangerous for opponents.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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