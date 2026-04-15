Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Pots go-ahead goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2026

Landeskog scored a goal on five shots, added two hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Landeskog's tally at 15:07 of the third period was the game-winner. The Avalanche haven't taken an aggressive approach to resting players since they secured the Presidents' Trophy, and Landeskog appears to be fairly fit, which is a good sign for a team still in its championship window. He's at 14 goals, 35 points, 132 shots on net, 86 hits, 47 PIM, 32 blocked shots and a plus-29 rating over 60 appearances. He's worth considering as a streaming option if he suits up Thursday in the regular-season finale versus the Kraken.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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