Gabriel Landeskog News: Pots goal, assists twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2026

Landeskog scored a goal and added two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Kings.

Landeskog made his presence felt early, setting up Nathan MacKinnon's goal and later adding a tally of his own in the first period. He'd later close things out when assisting Martin Necas' power-play empty-netter in the dying moments of the game. Landeskog only has eight goals and 27 points across 45 regular-season appearances this season, but he should continue to have upside as long as he remains in the first line of the Avs' offense next to MacKinnon and Necas.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
