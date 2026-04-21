Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Scores equalizer in Game 2

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Landeskog scored a goal on four shots, added two PIM, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings in Game 2.

Landeskog tied the game at 1-1 with 3:35 left in the third period, setting the stage for the Avalanche's overtime win. The 33-year-old hasn't logged an assist since March 26, but he has five goals over his last 11 outings. He finished the regular season with 35 points, 132 shots on net, 86 hits and 47 PIM across 60 appearances. Landeskog is no stranger to the pressure of the playoffs -- prior to this postseason, he logged 28 goals and 43 assists over 74 career playoff outings.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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