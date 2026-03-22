Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Set to return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Landeskog (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Landeskog has missed the last seven games due to injury and 21 total on the season, but the Avalanche will now have him back for the stretch run of the regular season. The 33-year-old has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games on the year. He will likely slip right back into his role as a top-six forward and power-play fixture starting with Sunday's battle with the Capitals.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
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