Gabriel Landeskog News: Set to return Sunday
Landeskog (lower body) will return to the lineup Sunday against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Landeskog has missed the last seven games due to injury and 21 total on the season, but the Avalanche will now have him back for the stretch run of the regular season. The 33-year-old has 29 points (nine goals, 20 assists) in 47 games on the year. He will likely slip right back into his role as a top-six forward and power-play fixture starting with Sunday's battle with the Capitals.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Landeskog See More
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week2 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week9 days ago
-
NHL Barometer
NHL Barometer: Pushing For the Playoffs12 days ago
-
NHL Waiver Wire
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week16 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 319 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Landeskog See More