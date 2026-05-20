Gabriel Landeskog News: Strikes on power play in loss
Landeskog scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.
Landeskog netted his fourth goal of the postseason to make things interesting late in the third period. The Avalanche weren't able to tie the game despite the captain's effort. Landeskog is up to nine points, 26 shots on net, 34 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 10 playoff contests. He should continue to operate in a top-six role and on the power play.
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