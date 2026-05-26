Gabriel Landeskog News: Tallies late in loss

Landeskog scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals.

Landeskog scored in three of four games in this series, accounting for nearly half of the Avalanche's seven goals. The captain's efforts weren't enough as his team went down in a sweep. He put up a total of six goals, five assists, 37 shots on net, 40 hits, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating over 13 outings this postseason.