Gabriel Landeskog News: Two points vs. Latvia
Landeskog registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.
Landeskog was one of three Swedish players with a goal and an assist in this win, alongside William Nylander and Mika Zibanejad. Landeskog has three points (two goals, one assist) so far in the Olympics, but he'll have a tougher matchup Wednesday when facing the United States.
