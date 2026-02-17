Gabriel Landeskog headshot

Gabriel Landeskog News: Two points vs. Latvia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 10:32pm

Landeskog registered a goal and an assist in Sweden's 5-1 win over Latvia in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday.

Landeskog was one of three Swedish players with a goal and an assist in this win, alongside William Nylander and Mika Zibanejad. Landeskog has three points (two goals, one assist) so far in the Olympics, but he'll have a tougher matchup Wednesday when facing the United States.

Gabriel Landeskog
Colorado Avalanche
