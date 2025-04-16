Fantasy Hockey
Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi Injury: Remains out Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Vilardi (upper body) isn't expected to play Wednesday versus Anaheim, per Mike McIntyre of the Winnipeg Free Press.

Vilardi didn't join the Jets for their practice, though he did skate on his own Wednesday. He'll finish the regular season with 27 goals and 61 points in 71 appearances. Vilardi hasn't been in the lineup since March 23, but he might still be an option for Game 1 of the first round.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
