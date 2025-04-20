Gabriel Vilardi Injury: Still not ready

Vilardi (upper body) participated in Sunday's optional practice but won't be available for Game 2 against St. Louis on Monday, Murat Ates of The Athletic reports.

Vilardi missed the final 11 games of the regular season and Saturday's playoff opener, and he hasn't been cleared for contact yet. The 25-year-old forward had 27 goals, 61 points, 130 shots on net and 50 blocked shots across 71 appearances in the 2024-25 regular season.