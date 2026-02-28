Gabriel Vilardi News: Buries power-play goal

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Ducks.

Vilardi extended his point streak to five games (three goals, three assists). This was his first power-play tally since Jan. 15 versus the Wild. The 26-year-old forward's spots on the top line and first power-play unit have largely helped him avoid the scoring struggles of many of his teammates. Vilardi is at 23 goals, 52 points (17 on the power play), 115 shots on net and a minus-1 rating across 58 appearances. He's on pace to surpass the 61-point regular season he put forth in a career-high 71 outings last year.