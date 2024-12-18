Gabriel Vilardi News: Buries power-play tally

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Ducks.

Vilardi followed up a three-assist game Tuesday with a power-play tally Wednesday. He has six points over his last three outings, and all but one of them have come with the man advantage. The 25-year-old is up to 14 goals, 14 assists, 13 power-play points, 65 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 34 contests this season while playing on the top line and first power-play unit.