Gabriel Vilardi News: Can't stop scoring

Vilardi scored a goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Vilardi has four goals over his last three games. This was his first even-strength tally since Dec. 10 against the Bruins. Vilardi had a stellar December with nine goals and nine assists over 15 contests, and was with him coming up empty in five of those games. He's looked like a perfect fit on the Jets' top line with 18 goals, 17 assists, 78 shots on net and a plus-1 rating over 39 appearances in 2024-25.