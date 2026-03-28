Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Continues to produce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Vilardi was the only player who posted a multi-point performance for the Jets in this impressive 4-2 victory, and this two-point effort also allowed the 26-year-old to extend his point streak to four games. Vilardi has been turning things around after a slow stretch following the Olympic break, and he has 10 points (five goals, five assists) across his last 12 regular-season appearances. His top-six role should continue to allow him to find regular scoring opportunities, as he's up to 62 points (28 goals, 34 helpers) in 73 games this season.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
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