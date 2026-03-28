Gabriel Vilardi News: Continues to produce
Vilardi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.
Vilardi was the only player who posted a multi-point performance for the Jets in this impressive 4-2 victory, and this two-point effort also allowed the 26-year-old to extend his point streak to four games. Vilardi has been turning things around after a slow stretch following the Olympic break, and he has 10 points (five goals, five assists) across his last 12 regular-season appearances. His top-six role should continue to allow him to find regular scoring opportunities, as he's up to 62 points (28 goals, 34 helpers) in 73 games this season.
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