Gabriel Vilardi

Gabriel Vilardi News: Deposits goal Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Vilardi's tally late in the second period tied the game at 2-2 and ultimately forced overtime, where Cole Perfetti was the hero for the Jets. Over his last six outings, Vilardi has three goals and four assists while seeing steady top-six minutes. The 26-year-old forward is up to 22 goals, 51 points, 113 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 57 outings, maintaining his status as a good offense-only option in fantasy.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
