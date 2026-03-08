Gabriel Vilardi News: Deposits power-play goal
Vilardi scored a power-play goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.
Vilardi delivered the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. With the power-play twine finder, he is up to 24 goals, 53 points and 119 shots on net over 62 games this season. Since Jan. 27, he has five goals and nine points in 11 games. He's poised to set a new career high in points this season and has a chance to surpass the 65-point mark for the first time in his six-year career.
