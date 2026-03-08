Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Deposits power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2026

Vilardi scored a power-play goal and placed two shots on net in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Canucks.

Vilardi delivered the game-tying goal with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. With the power-play twine finder, he is up to 24 goals, 53 points and 119 shots on net over 62 games this season. Since Jan. 27, he has five goals and nine points in 11 games. He's poised to set a new career high in points this season and has a chance to surpass the 65-point mark for the first time in his six-year career.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
7 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
9 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
11 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
44 days ago