Gabriel Vilardi News: Earns helper with man advantage

Vilardi recorded a power-play assist in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Kings.

Vilardi has five goals and five assists over his last eight contests. The 25-year-old has earned six of those points with the power play and continues to be a force in that situation with a spot on the top unit. For the season, Vilardi is up to 38 points (19 on the power play), 84 shots on net, 25 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 43 appearances. He'll be taking aim at setting new career highs nearly across the board in the second half of 2024-25.