Gabriel Vilardi News: First two-point game since October

Vilardi had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over the Sabres on Thursday.

Vilardi redirected a point shot past Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen's glove to tie the game 1-1. It was Vilardi's first multi-point game in more than a month -- he had a goal and assist Oct. 30 against the Red Wings. Overall, he has 10 goals, nine assists and 51 shots in 27 games this season. Vilardi is on pace for his first-ever 30-goal season. He's a solid fantasy contributor.