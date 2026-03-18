Gabriel Vilardi News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Vilardi went pointless in the Jets' previous two games, but for the most part, the 26-year-old has been a steady contributor on offense for Winnipeg. He has three goals and four points over his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's also averaging 2.75 shots per game. Vilardi has been particularly productive in the power play, where he's scored 10 of his 26 goals this season.