Gabriel Vilardi News: Lights lamp Tuesday
Vilardi scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.
Vilardi went pointless in the Jets' previous two games, but for the most part, the 26-year-old has been a steady contributor on offense for Winnipeg. He has three goals and four points over his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's also averaging 2.75 shots per game. Vilardi has been particularly productive in the power play, where he's scored 10 of his 26 goals this season.
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