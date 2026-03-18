Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Lights lamp Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on six shots and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Vilardi went pointless in the Jets' previous two games, but for the most part, the 26-year-old has been a steady contributor on offense for Winnipeg. He has three goals and four points over his last six appearances, a stretch in which he's also averaging 2.75 shots per game. Vilardi has been particularly productive in the power play, where he's scored 10 of his 26 goals this season.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
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