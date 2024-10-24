Gabriel Vilardi News: Nets first goal of season

Vilardi scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

The goal was Vilardi's first of the season. The 25-year-old winger has maintained a top-line role at even strength, but he hasn't enjoyed the same success as his linemates Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Through seven contests, Vilardi has four points, eight shots on net and a minus-2 rating. As long as he stays on the top line, he'll have ample upside.