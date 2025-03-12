Gabriel Vilardi News: Nets game-winning goal

Vilardi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He also added one hit and three blocked shots.

Vilardi scored what would end up being the game-winning goal with a wrister in the early stages of the second period following set-ups from Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor. Vilardi is having a career-best season in 2024-25, notching personal bests in several categories such as goals (27), assists (33) and points (60). He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 10 games since the regular season resumed following the 4 Nations break.