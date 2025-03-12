Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Nets game-winning goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Vilardi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Rangers. He also added one hit and three blocked shots.

Vilardi scored what would end up being the game-winning goal with a wrister in the early stages of the second period following set-ups from Cole Perfetti and Kyle Connor. Vilardi is having a career-best season in 2024-25, notching personal bests in several categories such as goals (27), assists (33) and points (60). He has nine points (three goals, six assists) in 10 games since the regular season resumed following the 4 Nations break.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now