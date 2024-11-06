Gabriel Vilardi News: Nets power-play goal

Vilardi scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 3-0 win over Utah.

Vilardi went goalless in his first six appearances this season, but that drought seems like a distant memory now. The 25-year-old playmaker has found the back of the net in seven of his last seven contests, a span in which he's also racked up three assists, meaning he's averaging more than one point per game in that stretch. Vilardi is not likely to keep producing at this rate on a long-term basis, but he's certainly reaping the benefits of the Jets' strong start to the campaign. He should continue to have plenty of opportunities to produce as long as he remains in the first line of the Jets' offense, both at even strength and in the power play.