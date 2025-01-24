Gabriel Vilardi News: Offers power-play helper

Vilardi logged a power-play assist and two PIM in Friday's 5-2 win over Utah.

Vilardi helped out on Cole Perfetti's opening tally at 17:52 of the first period. The 25-year-old Vilardi has eight points (three on the power play) over 11 contests in January. For the season, he's enjoyed a breakout with a career-best 43 points, including 20 on the power play, through 50 appearances. He's added 92 shots on net, 35 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating while playing primarily on the top line.