Gabriel Vilardi News: One of each in blowout win

Vilardi scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-3 in Tuesday's 8-1 win over the Bruins.

The Jets' first line is humming again -- all three of Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had multiple points Tuesday. For Vilardi, it was his second such effort in four games, a span in which he has three goals and two assists. The 25-year-old is up to 12 goals, 10 assists, 57 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 30 appearances. He doesn't boast as high a ceiling as his linemates, but Vilardi is shaping up to be a reliable offense-only option for fantasy managers.