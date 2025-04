Vilardi (upper body) is expected to be back in the lineup for Game 5 versus the Blues on Wednesday, John Lu of TSN reports.

Vilardi has been out since March 23 versus the Sabres, a stretch of 15 games on the shelf due to his upper-body issue. The 25-year-old Ontario native should be in the mix for a top-six role, which will likely drop Alex Iafallo down the lineup.