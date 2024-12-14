Fantasy Hockey
Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Posts two-pointer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 8:38pm

Vilardi had a goal and assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. He also had two shots on net.

Vilardi was left alone at the corner of the net and scored the first of Winnipeg's two power-play goals to erase an early 1-0 lead for Montreal. He later assisted on a Kyle Connor tally with the Jets up a skater in the second period. The two-point night was Vilardi's third in the last six outings. The winger has five goals and five assists on the power play and 24 points overall in 32 outings.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
