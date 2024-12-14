Gabriel Vilardi News: Posts two-pointer in win

Vilardi had a goal and assist on the power play in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Canadiens. He also had two shots on net.

Vilardi was left alone at the corner of the net and scored the first of Winnipeg's two power-play goals to erase an early 1-0 lead for Montreal. He later assisted on a Kyle Connor tally with the Jets up a skater in the second period. The two-point night was Vilardi's third in the last six outings. The winger has five goals and five assists on the power play and 24 points overall in 32 outings.