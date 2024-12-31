Fantasy Hockey
Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Pots two PP tallies in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 31, 2024

Vilardi scored two power-play goals in Monday's 3-0 win over the Predators.

The 25-year-old put the game out of reach by striking twice in the third period. Vilardi is putting the finishing touches on a big December that has seen him erupt for eight goals and 17 points over the last 12 games, including nine points -- five goals and four helpers -- with the man advantage.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
