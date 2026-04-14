Gabriel Vilardi News: Reaches 30-goal mark

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

With the tally, Vilardi reached the 30-goal mark for the first time. It's been a career year across the board for the 26-year-old, who has added 67 points, including 23 on the power play, and 149 shots on net over 80 appearances. Vilardi is a core part of the Jets' offense and should continue to post productive campaigns fueled by efficiency with his shots.