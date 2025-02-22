Gabriel Vilardi News: Scores two goals Saturday
Vilardi scored a pair of goals in Saturday's 4-3 shootout win over the Blues.
Vilardi gave the Jets a 2-1 lead in the second period and added a game-tying tally with 28 seconds left in the third. The Jets went on to win in the shootout after Vilardi helped them get through regulation time. It's the 25-year-old's third two-goals effort over his last seven contests, a span in which he has six tallies and four assists. He's up to 26 goals, 53 points, 108 shots on net, 41 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across 57 appearances. He should hit the 30-goal mark this season, and he could challenge for 40 if he's hot and healthy to close out the campaign.
