Gabriel Vilardi News: Secures 20-goal season
Vilardi scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Avalanche.
Vilardi had to wait a while, but he snapped a six-game goal drought Wednesday to earn his third straight 20-goal campaign. It took him 49 contests to get to that mark after scoring 22 times in 47 appearances last year. Vilardi also has a career-high 42 points this season while adding 92 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. the 25-year-old has mostly played on the top line, but he was shuffled down to the second line for this game, swapping spots with Alex Iafallo.
