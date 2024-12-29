Gabriel Vilardi News: Stays hot with power-play goal

Vilardi scored a power-play goal on three shots, added four PIM and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators.

The holiday break didn't slow down Vilardi, who has six goals and nine assists over his last 11 contests. Seven of those points have come on the power play. The Jets' top line has been a huge part of the team's success this year, and Vilardi has done a good job of keeping pace with more established talents like Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. Vilardi has 15 goals, 32 points (15 on the power play), 70 shots on net and a plus-4 rating through 37 appearances.