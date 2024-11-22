Gabriel Vilardi News: Strikes on power play Friday

Vilardi scored a power-play goal and won 12 of 16 faceoffs in Friday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.

Vilardi is a natural center, but he has frequently served as a winger this season. It's unclear what led to his larger role at the dot Friday -- Mark Scheifele took just two draws, but there's been no report of him dealing with an injury. Vilardi hasn't posted a multi-point effort in November, but he has five goals and three assists over 10 appearances this month as he continues to be steady on offense. Overall, he has eight goals, eight helpers, seven power-play points, 38 shots on net and a plus-3 rating across 20 contests.