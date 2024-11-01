Gabriel Vilardi News: Tacks on goal Friday

Vilardi scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 6-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Vilardi has three goals and five points over his last three games. His tally Friday came late in the third period to close out the scoring. The recent scoring surge has the 25-year-old forward up to four goals, nine points, 18 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating through 11 appearances. Vilardi is a lock for the top line as long as he and the rest of the Jets continue to play well.