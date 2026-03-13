Gabriel Vilardi News: Tallies in loss
Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.
Vilardi has two goals over his last three contests. He's been on the second line more often lately as the Jets try to cobble together different line combinations to balance their offense. The 26-year-old has produced 25 goals, 54 points, 121 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 64 appearances, so he should remain a steady scorer in fantasy regardless of his role.
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