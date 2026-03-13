Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Tallies in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Vilardi scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Rangers.

Vilardi has two goals over his last three contests. He's been on the second line more often lately as the Jets try to cobble together different line combinations to balance their offense. The 26-year-old has produced 25 goals, 54 points, 121 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 64 appearances, so he should remain a steady scorer in fantasy regardless of his role.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Gabriel Vilardi See More
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
12 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, February 27
Author Image
Michael Finewax
14 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Ryan Dadoun
16 days ago
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
NHL
NHL DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Chris Morgan
16 days ago
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
NHL
NHL Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Evan Berofsky
49 days ago