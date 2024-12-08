Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Gabriel Vilardi headshot

Gabriel Vilardi News: Tallies in Saturday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Vilardi scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Vilardi has three points over his last two games and appears to be coming back around on offense. He had a strong October, but his consistency petered out in late November. The 25-year-old remains in a top-line role, and he's nearly halfway to his career high in points (41), set in 2022-23 with the Kings over 63 games. Vilardi has 11 goals, 20 points, 52 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 28 appearances this season.

Gabriel Vilardi
Winnipeg Jets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now