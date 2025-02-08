Gabriel Vilardi News: Tallies twice Friday

Vilardi scored two goals on seven shots in Friday's 4-3 win over the Islanders.

Vilardi had been held off the scoresheet for three games following a four-game stretch in which he racked up eight points. The streaky play is mildly concerning, but the 25-year-old has been more good than bad in a top-line role this season. He's up to a career-high 24 goals and 51 points, and he's added 106 shots on net, 22 power-play points and a plus-5 rating over 56 appearances. Vilardi also has earned at least five game-winning goals in each of the last three seasons.