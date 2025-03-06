Gabriel Vilardi News: Trio of apples in win

Vilardi had three assists in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Thursday.

Two of the helpers came on the power play. Vilardi has finally been healthy enough to show off his true potential this season. He has 58 points, including 26 goals, in 63 games, and 24 of those points have come on the power play (11 goals, 13 assists). Vilardi, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor dominated Philly on Thursday with eight points (two goals, six assists).