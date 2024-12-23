Gabriel Vilardi News: Trio of helpers in win

Vilardi picked up three assists in a 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs on Monday.

The Jets top line accounted for 11 points -- Mark Scheifele had three goals and an assist, and Kyle Connor had two goals and two assists. Vilardi has 14 goals and 17 assists in 36 games this season, which puts him within 10 points of a tying his career mark (41). He's always been talented, but he's also almost always gotten hurt. Fingers and toes crossed that Vilardi has put that injury history behind him, and he can fulfill his 70-point potential.