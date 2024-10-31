Gabriel Vilardi News: Two-point effort in Detroit

Vilardi produced a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 6-2 win over the Red Wings.

Both points came in the first period, and Vilardi opened the scoring by snapping home a slick pass from Kyle Connor just 2:48 into the game. Vilardi was one of the rare Jets to have a quiet start to the season, but the 25-year-old has now posted back-to-back multi-point performances and has three goals and eight points through 10 contests.