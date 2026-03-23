Gabriel Vilardi News: Two points in Sunday's win

Vilardi scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 3-2 shootout win over the Rangers.

The 26-year-old winger completed his big game by potting the shootout winner. Vilardi has struggled to make a consistent impact in March, getting onto the scoresheet in only four of 12 games while collecting four goals and six points. Sunday's goal was his 27th of the season, tying his career high, and his 20th power-play point of 2025-26 -- the second straight campaign he's reached that mark.